3 children, suspected father killed in apparent murder-suicide in Gwinnett County park

Tragedy plays out in Gwinnett County's Lucky Shoals Park. That's where police say three children and a man believed to be their father were all found shot dead.

Officials tell FOX 5 that an officer was doing a routine patrol of the park around 1 a.m. on Wednesday when he found a car parked on one of the walking paths.

The officer called out to the people inside. When they didn't respond, he went to investigate and discovered the bodies.

The man was sitting in the driver's seat. The children, described as two girls and a boy, were also in the four-door car. Detectives don't have the exact age of the children but say they appear to be in elementary or middle school.

Investigators have run the car's tag and think they know who it belongs to but won't be able to say for sure that the man was the father of the three children until after the Medical Examiner makes a positive identification.

Officers say they're putting aside their emotions to get to the bottom of what happened and hopefully bring some closure to the family.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Gwinnett County Police Department.

