New video released in deadly shooting involving Ludacris' manager Chaka Zulu

New surveillance video shows the moments Ludacris' manager Chaka Zulu shot and killed a man outside a Buckhead restaurant.

Atlanta police homicide investigators have identified Chaka Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, as a suspect in the June shooting that left one person dead, and two others - including himself - injured.

In the video obtained by TMZ, Zulu is seen in the parking lot of the restaurant Apt 4B with a group of other people.

Moments later, a fight breaks out, two of the men can be seen attacking Zulu, who pulls out a gun and opens fire. Officials say 23-year-old Artez Benton was hit and later died.

Officials say Zulu turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail Sept. 13, but was bonded out the same day. He is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and simple battery.

On Monday, Gabe Banks, a lawyer for the longtime music executive, posted on Instagram that Zulu was "disappointed" by the APD's decision to bring charges against him. Banks said evidence clearly shows Zulu — who was injured in the incident — "was forced to defend himself" while being attacked by at least four other people in the June incident.

"It is not lost on Mr. Zulu that someone lost his life, but had Mr. Zulu not lawfully defended himself, Mr. Zulu would have been killed that night," Banks said,

Obafemi is popularly known as ‘Chaka Zulu’, Atlanta-born rapper Ludacris' longtime manager. As a music executive, he started the independent record label "Disturbing tha Peace Records" back in 1998 with his brother Jeff Dixon and Christopher "Ludacris" Bridges. The record label was designed to give musicians from the "Dirty South" an opportunity to shine after being ignored by major labels. Ludacris was the first artist to be represented.

Banks’ statement said Obafemi defended himself with a firearm he is licensed to carry.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.