Chaka Zulu, longtime manager for Ludacris, injured in Atlanta shooting

The longtime music executive and manger for Atlanta rapper Ludacris was recovering Monday after a late-night shooting in Buckhead.

Chaka Zulu, one of the heads of Disturbing Tha Peace Records, was one of three people shot just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot along Peachtree Road, Atlanta police said.

Atlanta police investigate a shooting that killed one and left two injured in the parking lot of a strip of businesses off Peachtree Road on June 26, 2022.

Atlanta shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Officers responded around 11:35 p.m. to the parking lot of APT 4B located at 2293 Peachtree Road, a strip of businesses near Peachtree Creek.

Atlanta police said officers found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were rushed to an area hospital, where one later died.

Police have not released any information on a shooter.

A motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.

The names of the other two men have not been released.

Chaka Zulu, Bobby V and Ludacris attend 2020 Leaders and Legends Ball at Atlanta History Center on January 15, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.

What is Disturbing tha Peace Records?

Zulu, along with his brother Jeff Dixon and Ludacris, who’s legal name if Christopher Bridges, started Disturbing tha Peace in 1998. The independent record label was geared towards musicians from the "Dirty South" after Bridges failed to get picked up by a major label.

The label would later be picked up by Def Jam South Recordings, a division of Universal Music Group.

The organization would also represent DJ Infamous, Chingy, Shawnna, and Bobby V.