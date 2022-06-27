Shooting in Buckhead parking lot leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

article

Atlanta police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in a Buckhead parking lot late Sunday night.

Police tell FOX 5 three people total were shot shortly before 11:30 p.m. in a business parking lot off Peachtree Road.

In total, three people were shot. One victim has died.

Investigators had blocked off part of the parking lot for multiple hours while they gathered evidence.

Officials have not yet said what led up to the deadly shooting.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.