Rapper Ludacris' manager turns himself in, charged with June murder

Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators have identified Chaka Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, as a suspect in a June shooting that left one person dead, and two others--including himself--injured.

Obafemi is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and simple battery after a late night shooting in Buckhead that he was also reported a victim of.

CHAKA ZULU, LONGTIME MANAGER FOR LUDACRIS, INJURED IN ATLANTA SHOOTING

Officials say Obafemi turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail Sept. 13, but was bonded out the same day.

On June 27, FOX 5 Atlanta reported three people confirmed shot in the parking lot of APT 4B late that Sunday night. Officers say one of those individuals died at the hospital.

In the first report, Atlanta police hadn't released any information on what led to the deadly shooting. None of the victims were named either.

In a second report that night, officers revealed that Obafemi was one of the people shot at 2293 Peachtree Road. They maintained anonymity for the other two involved.

Ahmed Obafemi is popularly known as ‘Chaka Zulu’, Atlanta-born rapper Ludacris' longtime manager. As a music executive, he started the independent record label "Disturbing tha Peace Records" back in 1998 with his brother Jeff Dixon and Christopher "Ludacris" Bridges. The record label was designed to give musicians from the "Dirty South" an opportunity to shine after being ignored by major labels. Ludacris was the first artist to be represented.

Obafemi's full role in the shooting incident remains unclear.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.