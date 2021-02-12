CDC to release new COVID-19 school guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention is slated to release a new COVID-19 schools guideline on Friday, giving districts across the country a better idea of what precautions should be taken to safely conduct classroom learning.

Earlier this month, the CDC director upset some educators when she suggested teacher vaccinations might not be neccesary to open up the schools.

"Vaccination of teachers is not a prerequisite for safe reopening of schools," Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. Walensky cited CDC data showing that social distancing and wearing a mask significantly reduce the spread of the virus in school settings.

Teachers are prioritized as "essential workers" under the CDC’s vaccination plans, though many have yet to receive doses as the nation continues to face a supply shortage of the vaccine.

What steps are needed to keep schools safe from COVID-19?

In Cobb County, teachers protested Thursday night saying the district isn't doing enough to keep them safe from COVID-19.

Teachers in DeKalb County held a rally recently to express their concerns over the school district's reopening plan, which is slated to begin later this month.

Atlanta Public Schools has just started to let some students back in the classroom, a move that has been welcomed by some parents.

While President Joe Biden has faced criticism over reopening schools, the White House says it will defer to the CDC's recommendations.

Biden's administration drew some backlash last week when it announced that schools would be considered open if they teach in-person at least one day a week.

When asked about reopening, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden hopes to get students in the classroom five days a week as soon as it is safe.



"We're going to rely on CDC guidance, which, again, is not officially out yet, to determine the best way to do it," Psaki said. "But there are several mitigating factors that we've seen in data to date that will help make it safe."

Biden's inital pledge in December 2020 was to reopen the majority of schools in his first 100 days in office, but he later specificed that the goal only applied to elementary and middle schools.

His nearly $2 trillion pandemic relief plan includes $130 billion to help schools reopen.

_____

