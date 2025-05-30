Weather alert: Severe weather possible again on Friday in North Georgia

The Brief A cold front moving in Friday could trigger strong storms across metro Atlanta and North Georgia, with risks of damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. Storms are expected to develop mid-morning in North Georgia and move into the Atlanta area around noon, with the most severe weather possible in areas at Level 2 risk. Conditions will clear later Friday, leading to a sunny weekend with temperatures climbing into the mid-80s and near 90 degrees by midweek.



Unfortunately, metro Atlanta and North Georgia are not out of the woods yet, with the potential for severe weather — including isolated tornadoes — expected again today.

What we know:

A cold front moving in from the northwest is expected to bring a line of stronger storms to Georgia on Friday, including the possibility of damaging winds, large hail, and isolated spin-up tornadoes.

The storm system will be distinctly different from the showers seen Thursday, which were fueled by moisture from the Gulf. "That cool front could bring stronger storms tomorrow afternoon," forecasters said, emphasizing the need for residents to stay weather-aware.

Timeline:

The line of storms is forecast to begin developing around 9 to 10 a.m. in parts of north Georgia, including Rome, Ellijay, and Blairsville. It is expected to move into the metro Atlanta area around noon, bringing quick but intense downpours. The most severe weather—including the highest risk for tornadoes—is expected in areas outlined in yellow on the storm severity scale, which corresponds to a Level 2 out of 5.

"Along the leading edge of this is where we’re looking for those possible spin-up tornadoes," according to FOX 5 Atlanta's Storm Team meteorologists.

By 2 to 3 p.m., the system is expected to shift southeastward through areas like Eatonton and Thomaston, with conditions drying out later in the afternoon. Rainfall totals could range from half an inch to one inch, adding to already saturated soil from earlier in the week.

How To Stay Safe:

It is important during periods of severe weather, particularly when tornadoes are a possibility, that you know what to do if a Tornado Watch or Tornado Warning is issued. Here are some safety tips:

Prepare an Emergency Kit – Include water, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries, medications, and a phone charger (this should be done before severe weather arrives).

Take Shelter Immediately – Go to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor, away from windows. Mobile homes and vehicles are not safe.

Have a Weather Alert System – Use a NOAA weather radio or smartphone alerts to get real-time warnings.

Cover Your Head and Neck – Use pillows, helmets, or heavy blankets to protect yourself from flying debris.

Avoid Windows and Doors – Stay away from glass, which can shatter during high winds.

It is also important to know what to do if you are caught on the road when a tornado is coming through.

What's next:

After the storms pass, the weather is expected to improve significantly. The weekend forecast includes sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s, climbing to the upper 80s and near 90 degrees by the middle of next week.