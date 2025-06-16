Molotov cocktail thrown at Catoosa County home, deputies ask for help

article

The Brief A Molotov cocktail was thrown at a home on Prater Road in Catoosa County on June 6, causing extensive damage Surveillance video shows a vehicle pulling up before a passenger threw the firebomb Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Clay Thompson at (706) 935-2424



The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals involved in a firebombing that caused extensive damage to a home earlier this month.

What we know:

According to investigators, the incident happened on June 6 at a residence on Prater Road. Surveillance footage shows a vehicle pulling up in front of the home before a passenger exits and throws a Molotov cocktail, also known as a petrol bomb or firebomb, at the front of the house.

The homemade explosive caused significant damage to the property, authorities said. No information has been released about injuries.

What you can do:

Detectives are reviewing video evidence and are urging anyone with information about the suspects or the vehicle to contact Detective Clay Thompson at the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office by calling (706) 935-2424.

The investigation is ongoing.