6-year-old wounded in crossfire between cars in Smyrna, 2 arrested

The Brief A 6-year-old was shot during a shootout between two vehicles in Smyrna on Sunday afternoon Two suspects, Craig Radford Calhoun and Eric Allen Rushi, have been arrested and face multiple charges The child's condition and their connection to the suspects have not been disclosed; the investigation is ongoing



A 6-year-old child was shot Sunday afternoon in Smyrna during a shootout between the occupants of two vehicles, according to the Smyrna Police Department.

Police say they began receiving calls around 3:40 p.m. about shots fired in the area of Campbell and Spring roads. Witnesses reported that gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles.

One of the vehicles transported a 6-year-old child to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the shooting, though the investigation remains active.

Craig Radford Calhoun and Eric Allen Rushi have both been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm from an automobile, first-degree cruelty to children, third-degree cruelty to children, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The police department has not released information about the child's condition or whether there is a connection between the child and the suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.