CDC: Omicron subvariant now makes up 35% of new US infections

The more contagious BA.2 omicron sub-variant now makes up 35% of new infections in the US, and 20% of infections in the Southeast, according to the CDC.

But with omicron in a free fall, U.S. health officials say it is too soon to say whether BA.2 could trigger a sixth wave of infections.

"I'd like emphasize that if cases rise from the omicron variant or any other variant, we have the tools: vaccines, boosters, tests and therapeutics to be prepared," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says. "But, continued investment in these tools, so that they are readily available when we need them, remains critical."

Dr. Amber Schmidtke, a microbiologist at the University of St. Mary, says it is possible with 65% of Americans fully-vaccinated and millions more having natural immunity from being infected in the past, the new sub-variant could run out of fuel before it can trigger another surge.

"We're hopeful we won't see another surge in cases, but I think it would be naive to think that we will not see a surge in cases," Schmidtke says. "We just don't know. But, I think it would be to our best benefit to always assume a more cautious approach than to try to tell this virus that it can't hurt us.

Countries like the U.K. are seeing a surge in infections linked to BA.2, in past surges, the US typically lags behind the UK 2 or 3 weeks.

Schmidtke warns surges can escalate quickly.

"So, everything looks fine, it's going to be fine, and then it's not fine."

That's why she recommends stocking up on at-home COVID-19 tests and high quality masks now, just in case.

"If we saw shortages of masks and test kits during the omicron wave, we should count on that happening again in the next one," she says. "And, this doesn't mean you run out and buy 10 years worth of toilet paper. It's, just, make sure that you have the supplies that you need in order to be able to continue to go out and do your normal life duties in the face of a surge of illness."

