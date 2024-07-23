Catoosa County duo arrested for cemetery thefts

Two people in Catoosa County have been arrested after investigators say they were caught on camera stealing from a cemetery.

Chad Knox and Toyna Head were arrested and charged with theft. Knox, 49, faces an additional charge of violating probation.

According to the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office, the two were seen stealing solar grave lights from Lakewood Memory Gardens South during the Fourth of July weekend.

They were last seen leaving the cemetery in a gold SUV.

Knox remains in the Catoosa County Jail, according to online jail records.