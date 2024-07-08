Man seen stealing items at Catoosa County cemetery

It might not be grave robbing in the traditional sense, but Catoosa County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man accused of stealing items from a cemetery.

The sheriff’s office posted two photos of the man on its Facebook page on Monday. The post states that the man was seen stealing solar grave lights from the Lakewood Memory Gardens South during the Fourth of July weekend.

He was last seen leaving the area in a gold SUV, possibly a Nissan Murano, with a heavyset woman with blonde hair.

Anyone who may know who the man is or has information on the incident is asked to call Detective Rebecca Jordan with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 706-935-2424.