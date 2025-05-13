Children in Howell Station neighborhood speak out against power lines

article

Children in Atlanta’s historic Howell Station neighborhood are speaking out against Georgia Power’s plan to install "high-voltage power lines" above the historic neighborhood.

What we know:

On Monday, a group of local kids created a large protest poster to voice their opposition to the project. According to the Howell Station Neighborhood Association, families in the area say they are concerned that the "high-voltage power lines" required for a new data center could pose serious safety risks and potentially displace longtime residents.

The other side:

Georgia Power says it needs to build a "transmission line" in the area that will serve the "entire west metro area" and help ensure they are prepared to meet the growing energy needs in the region, not just one large customer. The investment will also help improve reliability, resiliency, and efficiency of the power grid for all customers, according to Georgia Power.

Additionally, Georgia Power says it has a thorough process for determining transmission line routing and facility placement. The company carefully evaluates routes and considers factors such as safety, existing land uses in the area, existing transmission corridors, environmental conditions, and more.

What's next:

Community members will have the chance to share their concerns directly with Georgia Power representatives at a town hall meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at M28 Church on Niles Avenue. The event is expected to draw residents seeking answers about the project’s impact on health, housing, and neighborhood stability. Georgia Power says it is eager to meet with residents and hear their concerns.