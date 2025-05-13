18-year-old killed in Union City, family says he was targeted

The Brief Martino Allen Jr., an 18-year-old senior at McNair High School, was shot and killed Monday night after opening his apartment door to masked gunmen in Union City. The teen’s family believes he was set up and says a neighbor’s doorbell camera captured the suspects approaching the apartment. Union City police are investigating and asking anyone with information to come forward as they work to identify the shooters.



Union City police are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old high school senior Monday night. The victim, identified as Martino Allen Jr., was ambushed and fatally shot at the Legacy Ridge Apartments on Buffington Road around 10 p.m.

What we know:

Allen, a senior at McNair High School who had recently attended prom, was at home with his younger brother and other teens when someone knocked on the door of his upstairs apartment. When Allen opened the door, he was immediately met by masked and hooded individuals who opened fire, according to his family.

What they're saying:

"He opened the door, and they just shot him," said his mother, Tiffany Fuller, who returned to the scene Tuesday morning in grief. "They took my baby. My baby’s gone."

Family members believe Allen was set up. They say a neighbor's doorbell camera captured the masked individuals approaching the apartment before the shooting. One of the individuals was reportedly wearing a red ski mask, another a hoodie.

Allen’s brother remained at the scene and stayed with him after the shooting, but others who had been inside the apartment ran away before police arrived. Fuller is urging anyone who was in the apartment or who has knowledge of the incident to come forward.

Fuller also said that her son had been experiencing bullying at school.

What's next:

Union City police are still working to determine how many people were involved in the shooting and are asking anyone with information to contact the department as the investigation continues.