Florida man allegedly stole from Dallas funeral home, Georgia police say

Police in Dallas are looking for a Florida man they believe stole a medical stretcher from one of the funeral homes in Dallas.

Dallas police officers responded to a vehicle break-in on May 6 at 309 Hardee Street, the location of Benson’s Funeral Home. During the investigation, officers discovered that a medical stretcher had been stolen from one of the funeral home’s vehicles.

Dallas Police Detectives collected evidence and linked the theft of the stretcher to several other incidents within the metro area. Their investigation identified 56-year-old Michael Christopher Johnson of Florida as the offender. An arrest warrant has been issued for Johnson for the criminal offense of entering an automobile with intent to commit theft (O.C.G.A. 16-8-18).

Johnson has an extensive history of theft, according to police.

Anyone with further information regarding Johnson is encouraged to contact the Dallas Police Department.

The City of Dallas Police Department urges community members to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to local authorities.