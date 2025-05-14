Falcons set for five primetime games in 2025 NFL schedule

article

The Brief The Atlanta Falcons will open their 2025 season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons' schedule includes five primetime games, with notable matchups on Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football. Atlanta will play an international game against the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin's Olympic Stadium on November 9, airing nationally on NFL Network.



The National Football League released its 2025 regular season schedule Tuesday, revealing the Atlanta Falcons will open their campaign at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Big picture view:

FOX 5 Atlanta will return as the team’s television broadcast partner for a fifth consecutive season. The station is slated to air a minimum of seven regular-season games, in addition to all three preseason matchups. Sports Radio 92.9 The Game will continue as the Falcons' radio broadcast home.

This year’s schedule features five primetime games for Atlanta, including two appearances on Sunday Night Football — Sept. 14 at Minnesota (Week 2) and Oct. 19 at San Francisco (Week 7). The Falcons will also host Monday Night Football matchups against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 13 (Week 6) and the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 29 (Week 17). The team’s lone Thursday Night Football game comes on Dec. 11 at Tampa Bay (Week 15).

Atlanta will also take the international stage when it faces the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 9 in Berlin’s Olympic Stadium. The Week 10 contest will air nationally at 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network.

Timeline:

2025 Atlanta Falcons Regular Season Schedule

Week 1: Sept. 7 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 p.m., FOX 5

Week 2: Sept. 14 – at Minnesota Vikings, U.S. Bank Stadium, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Week 3: Sept. 21 – at Carolina Panthers, Bank of America Stadium, 1 p.m., FOX 5

Week 4: Sept. 28 – Washington Commanders, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 5: BYE WEEK

Week 6: Oct. 13 – Buffalo Bills, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 7: Oct. 19 – at San Francisco 49ers, Levi's Stadium, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Week 8: Oct. 26 – Miami Dolphins, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 9: Nov. 2 – at New England Patriots, Gillette Stadium, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 10: Nov. 9 – Indianapolis Colts, Olympic Stadium (Berlin), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network

Week 11: Nov. 16 – Carolina Panthers, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 p.m., FOX 5

Week 12: Nov. 23 – at New Orleans Saints, Caesars Superdome, 4:25 p.m., FOX 5

Week 13: Nov. 30 – at New York Jets, MetLife Stadium, 1 p.m., FOX 5

Week 14: Dec. 7 – Seattle Seahawks, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 p.m., FOX 5

Week 15: Dec. 11 – at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Raymond James Stadium, 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime

Week 16: Dec. 21 – at Arizona Cardinals, State Farm Stadium, 4:05 p.m., FOX 5

Week 17: Dec. 29 – Los Angeles Rams, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 18: Jan. 3/4 – New Orleans Saints, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Time/TV TBD

2025 Atlanta Falcons Preseason Schedule

Preseason Week 1: Aug. 8 – Detroit Lions, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 7 p.m., FOX 5

Preseason Week 2: Aug. 15 – Tennessee Titans, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 7 p.m., FOX 5

Preseason Week 3: Aug. 22 – at Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium, 8 p.m., FOX 5