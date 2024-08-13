Carterville police make 4 arrests in bulk cooking oil heists

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Carlos Laguna (Cartersville Police Department)

Cartersville police have made a bizarre bust after a six-month investigation.

Carlos Laguna, 41, of Buford; Freddy Valencia Aguirre, 36, of Tucker; Luis Gaitan-Obando, 41, of DeKalb County, and Yunier Eliuth Aguirre-Polanco, 24, of Atlanta are all accused of bulk theft of cooking oil from multiple Cartersville restaurants.

Investigators believe the men may be responsible for other similar thefts across metro Atlanta.

Laguna was charged with theft by taking and possession of tools for the commission of a crime. He has since posted a $3,000 bond.

Aguirre was charged with two counts each of theft by taking and possession of tools for the commission of a crime. He has since posted a $6,000 bond.

Gaitan-Obando was charged with theft by taking, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor. He remained in the Bartow County Jail on a $4,500 bond as of late Tuesday evening.

Aguirre-Polanco was charged with criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor and theft by taking. He has since posted a $3,000 bond.

Investigators believe all four men may be linked to a Gwinnett County criminal organization.

The Gwinnett County Police Department is assisting in the investigation.