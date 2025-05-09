Georgia man released from prison after nearly 30 years speaks out

The Brief David Scott was released from prison Wednesday after nearly 30 years, following a judge’s order and a FOX 5 report highlighting delays by the Georgia Department of Corrections. Scott had been re-sentenced and granted credit for time served, but remained in prison for days due to missing release paperwork. Activists and supporters who fought for Scott’s release say his case stood out as one deserving urgent action; Scott says he’s ready to start fresh and move forward.



David Scott is a free man for the first time in nearly three decades, after a Clayton County judge ordered his release and a FOX 5 news report helped break through a bureaucratic roadblock.

What we know:

Scott, who was sentenced to prison in 1996, walked out of Hancock State Prison on Wednesday—just hours after FOX 5 aired a story highlighting his case and the delay in processing his release.

The 49-year-old was arrested nearly 30 years ago for robbing a woman at knifepoint. While in jail a month later, he killed another inmate who had attacked him. Scott eventually pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in that incident.

What they're saying:

"It feels great. Twenty-nine years is a long time," Scott said Friday, as he was greeted by supporters outside the Clayton County Courthouse.

After a three-year effort by his legal team and activists, a Clayton County Superior Court judge re-sentenced Scott last Friday, granting him credit for time served and ordering his immediate release. But for several days, Scott remained behind bars as the Georgia Department of Corrections claimed they had not received the necessary paperwork to release him.

"We get cases nationwide all the time and I’ve never looked at a case where the whole entire team said we need to help this guy get home," said activist Ana Quiñones.

Scott's release finally came on Wednesday. The Department of Corrections released him just hours after FOX 5 reported on the case, shedding light on the bureaucratic delay.

"I’m thankful for the support team and everybody who came out to show support and advocate for me," Scott said.

What's next:

Now free, Scott says he is focused on starting a new chapter in his life.

"Start fresh, you know. It’s a new day. I’m not angry, not bitter—just move forward with life," he said.

Scott told FOX 5 Atlanta he plans to use his experience to help others in Clayton County.