Cartersville police call GBI to investigate 'possible explosive device' found in car

Police in Cartersville contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to respond to the scene of a car crash where a "possible explosive device" was discovered.

The Cartersville Police Department said officers went to North Erwin Street and Cassville Road at around 8:10 a.m. on Thursday to respond to an accident.

Police arrested a driver for DUI and possession of a controlled substance. The suspect's name is unknown.

During a search of the suspect's car, investigators found what was described as a "possible explosive device" and called the GBI.

Police said at around 11 a.m. that officers were waiting for agents to arrive.

Unmarked cars appeared to be blocking a street near the car crash.

The Cartersville Police Department is located at 195 Cassville Road.

