Historic McAfee House split in two, ready for its move to Cherokee County

The Brief The McAfee House, a pre-Civil War structure, is being relocated from Cobb County to Cherokee County to avoid demolition. The house was sold for $1 to Brittani and Lee Lusk, historic preservationists, who will restore it after relocation. A preservation easement will be required to maintain the historical accuracy of the home's exterior once reassembled.



A pre-Civil War home in Cobb County which was sold for only a dollar is in the process of relocating the structure to Cherokee County.

The backstory:

The McAfee House, a central hallway cottage built in the 1840s, has been divided into sections and is being moved from its original site on Bells Ferry Road near Ernest W. Barrett Parkway in Cobb County to Cherokee County, where it will be reassembled and restored.

The home is the last remaining pre-Civil War structure in the Town Center area and was once part of hundreds of acres of farmland. Today, the property has been reduced to just three acres and was recently sold for development.

With the sale of the property for development, options to rescue the house became limited. In a final effort to avoid demolition, the organization negotiated with the property owner to sell the house for $1 to any party willing to relocate and restore it.

A selection committee made up of trustees, realtors, and construction and engineering experts reviewed more than 40 applications. Brittani and Lee Lusk, historic preservationists from Ball Ground, Georgia, were ultimately chosen to take ownership of the house.

What we know:

Once relocated, the structure will require a preservation easement to ensure the home's exterior remains historically accurate.