Historic McAfee House sold for $1: Pre-Civil War Cobb County landmark to be relocated

The Brief The McAfee House, a pre-Civil War home in Cobb County, was listed for sale at one dollar, with the condition that the buyer must pay for its relocation. Built in the 1840s, the house has historical significance, having served as a Union headquarters and a Confederate field hospital. Lee and Brittani Lusk purchased the house with plans to move it to Ball Ground and potentially convert it into a primary residence or museum.



A pre-Civil War home in Cobb County was put up for sale earlier this year with an asking price of one dollar.

The only stipulation was, whoever bought the McAfee House must pay to have it moved.

SEE ALSO: Historic Cobb County home selling for just $1

The backstory:

The McAfee House, located at the corner of Bells Ferry and Barrett Parkway in Cobb County, is a historic structure built in the 1840s. Over the years, it has served various roles, including as a Union headquarters for General Kenner Garrad and a Confederate field hospital, according to Trevor Beemon with Cobb Landmarks. Despite several remodels, most recently in the 1970s, much of the original structure remains intact.

What we know:

Lee and Brittani Lusk have purchased The McAfee House with plans to preserve its historical significance. "I always had an affinity for old homes. I would drive by an old house with an old barn and say, I want to fix that up, I want to make that pretty again," said Lee Lusk. The couple intends to move the house to Ball Ground, where it may become either their primary residence or a museum. "We plan to move it to Ball Ground and either make it a primary residence or a museum, we're not sure yet," said Brittani.

What's next:

The Lusks are preparing for the challenging task of relocating the historic home. "My first hope was that we could move it in one big chunk. Come to find out it's too tall and it's too wide. So we'll have to cut it in half and we'll have to cut the roof off and move it separately," explained Lee. Having experience in moving old homes, the Lusks estimate it will take about a month and a half to prepare the house for the move, followed by a year-long restoration process once it reaches Ball Ground.

Why you should care:

The McAfee House is a significant piece of local history, and its preservation is important for maintaining the cultural heritage of Cobb County. "I grew up in Cobb County. We have driven by this house numerous times, I never in a million years dreamed that we would be part of its continued history," shared Brittani. The Lusks' efforts to restore and preserve the house ensure that future generations can appreciate its historical value.

What they're saying:

The Lusks are enthusiastic about the project and committed to overcoming the challenges involved. "The Lusks say they're up for the challenge. They say it will be worth it to preserve a piece of history, The McAfee House," reported FOX 5. Their dedication highlights the importance of preserving historical landmarks and the personal fulfillment that comes with contributing to their legacy.