Family offers $2,500 reward for suspect in Norcross hotel shooting

The Brief The family of Andre Jones, who was fatally shot outside a Norcross hotel, is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Andre Jones, a father of three young boys, was shot late Tuesday night and died from his injuries after being transported to a nearby hospital. His mother, Gerrica Wilson, is pleading for justice and vows to continue fighting until the killer is apprehended, emphasizing the need to stop gun violence.



The family of a man fatally shot outside a Norcross hotel is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the gunman.

SEE ALSO: Man killed, bystander injured in shooting at Gwinnett County hotel

What we know:

Andre Jones, 29, was shot late Tuesday night at the Horizon Inn and Suites in Norcross around 11:45 p.m., according to Gwinnett County police. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

What they're saying:

His mother, Gerrica Wilson, is pleading for justice and struggling to cope with the loss.

"You see this on the news all the time, you hear about it all the time, but you never think it's going to be that close to home," Wilson said. "You never think it's going to be your kid."

Jones, a father of three young boys, had recently turned 29 and was making plans to attend a family reunion in Alabama for the Fourth of July.

"He’s leaving three boys behind — 12, 8 and 5," Wilson said. "As their grandmother, I don’t even know how I’m going to say to them, ‘You’re never going to see your dad again.’"

Authorities say Jones had been with a friend the night of the shooting. His mother said she can’t imagine why anyone would want to harm him.

"He’s a good boy, young man. Just turned 29. Ready to go to his family reunion. It's all we’d been talking about," she said. "Now I’ll be planning his funeral."

What we don't know:

Wilson said she won’t stop fighting until her son’s killer is behind bars.

"You killed my son in cold blood. You’re going to do it to somebody else if we don’t get you off the streets," she said. "This gun violence has to stop."'

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the case, call Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.