Cherokee County man receives life sentence in domestic violence case triggered by child's 911 call

The Brief Larry Ray Holt was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for a brutal domestic assault reported by a child's 911 call. Holt was convicted of multiple charges, including kidnapping with bodily injury and aggravated battery under the Family Violence Act. The case highlights the impact of domestic violence on victims and children, with justice served due to the child's bravery and law enforcement efforts.



A Cherokee County man has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after being convicted of a brutal domestic assault that was reported by a child who dialed 911.

What we know:

On Wednesday, Superior Court Judge Shannon Wallace sentenced 47-year-old Larry Ray Holt of Woodstock following his conviction on charges of kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated battery under the Family Violence Act, family violence battery, cruelty to children in the third degree, and obstruction of an officer.

A jury found Holt guilty on May 22 after a trial in Wallace’s courtroom. The charges stem from a July 3, 2024 incident in which a child called 911 to report a domestic dispute inside a Cherokee County home.

Deputies with the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office arrived to find Holt at the door claiming there had been no altercation and that everyone was asleep. However, investigators noticed a puddle of blood on the living room floor and discovered a woman inside the home with a gash above her right eye and multiple injuries to her scalp.

At sentencing, prosecutors recommended a life term. Judge Wallace agreed, sentencing Holt to life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving 30 years.

What they're saying:

"During the trial, the defendant attempted to downplay the violence inflicted that night, even suggesting the woman’s injuries were due to an accidental fall," said Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Rachel Ashe of the Domestic Violence Unit. "This was no accident. It was a brutal assault that left lasting trauma on both the victim and the child who witnessed it."

"This case is a sobering reminder of the devastating impact of domestic violence – not only on victims, but also on children who witness these crimes," said District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway. "Thanks to the bravery of a child who called 911, as well as the diligence of law enforcement and our Domestic Violence Unit, justice was served."

What you can do:

Resources for those affected by domestic violence are available through the Cherokee Family Violence Center at CFVC.org or by calling the 24-hour crisis hotline at 770-479-1703. In emergencies, dial 911.