Cars catch fire at dealership on Covington Highway Tuesday morning
DECATUR, Ga. - A fire at a dealership in Decatur is under investigation after several cars caught fire.
It happened on Covington Highway early Tuesday morning.
Fire crews say the fire appears to have started in the repair shop before spreading to the Chevrolet dealership next door.
FOX 5 Atlanta was told that a security guard for the repair shop was burned as a result.
He was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.