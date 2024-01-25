Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SAT 4:00 PM EST until SUN 4:00 AM EST, Oconee County
9
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:20 AM EST until THU 11:16 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 5:30 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:32 AM EST until FRI 8:16 AM EST, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Cobb County, Douglas County
Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Flood Watch
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Flood Watch
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Carjacking leads to KSU campus alert Wednesday night, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Kennesaw State University
FOX 5 Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Police Department has released information about what led to an alert for students, faculty and visitors at Kennesaw State University on Wednesday night.

Cobb County PD officers responded to a reported carjacking at approximately 5:36 p.m. in the 3300 block of Frey Road in unincorporated Cobb County.

PREVIOUS STORY: 'All clear' given for Kennesaw State campus after armed intruders report

Cobb County Dispatch was told that 3 males had taken a 2023 Cadillac CT4 and were headed towards KSU.

The carjacked vehicle was located by the Real-Time Crime Center near the campus and KSU Police issued an alert around 6:320 p.m. after receiving reports of an armed intruder on campus.

RELATED: Cobb County Police harness cutting-edge tech to solve crimes rapidly

KSU and Cobb police apprehended 17-year-old Marquise Adams of Lithonia after a brief foot chase. The keys to the stolen vehicle were found in his possession, police say.

Despite an extensive search for several hours, the other two people were not found. No shots were fired on campus and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cobb County PD's Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-4111.
 