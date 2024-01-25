Carjacking leads to KSU campus alert Wednesday night, police say

The Cobb County Police Department has released information about what led to an alert for students, faculty and visitors at Kennesaw State University on Wednesday night.

Cobb County PD officers responded to a reported carjacking at approximately 5:36 p.m. in the 3300 block of Frey Road in unincorporated Cobb County.

Cobb County Dispatch was told that 3 males had taken a 2023 Cadillac CT4 and were headed towards KSU.

The carjacked vehicle was located by the Real-Time Crime Center near the campus and KSU Police issued an alert around 6:320 p.m. after receiving reports of an armed intruder on campus.

KSU and Cobb police apprehended 17-year-old Marquise Adams of Lithonia after a brief foot chase. The keys to the stolen vehicle were found in his possession, police say.

Despite an extensive search for several hours, the other two people were not found. No shots were fired on campus and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cobb County PD's Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-4111.

