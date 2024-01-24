Cobb County Police harness cutting-edge tech to solve crimes rapidly

Criminal investigations in Cobb County are being aided by technology. Police say a recent theft of a U-Haul highlights how quickly officers can close cases. It took just a matter of minutes.

This was possible through Cobb County's Real Time Crime Center. Police say it is a complete game-changer.

Inside the high-technical Cobb County Police Department unit, digital investigators can pull up video from hundreds of cameras across the county, and relay crucial information to officers on the road.

Cobb County Real Time Crime Center helps officers track stolen truck

Recently, a Flock license plate reader got a hit on a U-Haul on Windy Hill Road that had been reported stolen. Analysts at the Real Time Crime Center immediately tapped into the Fusus-integrated DOT cameras, spotted the vehicle, and began relaying information to officers in the area.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ FLOCK Camera

"They immediately hop on the radio, start alerting officers this stolen vehicle is driving south on Windy Hill Road. He's approaching this intersection," said Officer Aaron Wilson.

Officers headed that way, found the vehicle, and pulled over the driver.

"From the moment the Real Time Crime Center is alerted, the car is stolen on a Flock camera, to the time the officer placed him under arrest, happens all in less than 9 minutes," said Officer Wilson.

Cobb County Police’s new crime-fighting technology

Just a few years ago, none of this would have been possible. Police say this technology has changed the way they operate.

"The only way for an officer to find a stolen car is if they get lucky, and they run it on their computer, but generally that was the way stolen cars were found. But now with the technology we have, we're able to find them, and alert officers right then and there," said Officer Wilson.

It's not just stolen vehicles. The Real Time Crime Center has played a role in solving various crimes. Police say it helped capture Deion Patterson, the man accused of opening fire in Midtown Atlanta last year, killing one woman and injuring four others.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Credit: Cobb County Police Department)

Detectives also use it to solve older investigations.

"Detectives can go back if they have a crime that occurred, they're able to go back and see which vehicles have been in that area and shrink that pool of potential suspects," said Officer Wilson.

Police say there's already new technology coming in the next couple of years that will make the Real Time Crime Center even better.