'All clear' given for Kennesaw State campus after armed intruders report

article

The Kennesaw State University campus in Kennesaw was on lockdown for about two hours while authorities searched for a report of armed individuals.

The first alert was issued shortly after 6:20 p.m. to all students, faculty, and visitors stating an "armed suspect" was part of a police incident just off campus.9

A second report from the university, issued 20 minutes later, indicates those armed individuals made their way onto the campus.

A third alert released at 7:05 p.m indicated there were multiple armed individuals, but did not offer further details.

A fourth alert from the university's emergency management just before 7:45 p.m. asked those on campus to "remain secured in place as police search area to confirm there is no longer a threat on campus."

An all clear was given about two hours after the initial report.

No word on what prompted the lockdown.

There have been no reports of injuries.

FOX 5 is working to gather more details.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.