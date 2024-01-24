Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
4
Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Dense Fog Advisory
until THU 12:00 AM EST, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Henry County
Flood Watch
from WED 7:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Troup County, Meriwether County
Breaking News

'All clear' given for Kennesaw State campus after armed intruders report

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:23PM
Kennesaw State University
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Kennesaw State University 

KENNESAW, Ga. - The Kennesaw State University campus in Kennesaw was on lockdown for about two hours while authorities searched for a report of armed individuals.

The first alert was issued shortly after 6:20 p.m. to all students, faculty, and visitors stating an "armed suspect" was part of a police incident just off campus.9

A second report from the university, issued 20 minutes later, indicates those armed individuals made their way onto the campus.

A third alert released at 7:05 p.m indicated there were multiple armed individuals, but did not offer further details.

A fourth alert from the university's emergency management just before 7:45 p.m. asked those on campus to "remain secured in place as police search area to confirm there is no longer a threat on campus."

An all clear was given about two hours after the initial report.

No word on what prompted the lockdown.

There have been no reports of injuries.

FOX 5 is working to gather more details.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.