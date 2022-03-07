Car break-in suspects use stolen credit card at Canton Best Buy, sheriff's office says

article

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects accused of breaking into a car and using a stolen credit card at a Best Buy in Canton.

The sheriff's office shared security camera footage from the store at Canton Marketplace near Gaddis Road and East Cherokee Drive.

Investigators believe they left the scene in a gray 2015 Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information please call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 770-928-0239.

