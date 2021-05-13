Canton pizzeria owner, 2 sons accused of attacking customer

Canton police said a war of words between a pizzeria owner and an upset customer ended with that owner and his two adult children behind bars. Police said an attack on that customer landed him with serious facial injuries.

Louis Perrota and his two sons, 23-year-old Anthony and 18-year-old Vincent are facing battery charges. This after police said the trio assaulted a customer last week at the family-owned business, Perrotta's Pizza

"The victim that he was pushed and shoved inside the restaurant and then punched outside the restaurant," said Officer Pacer Cordry, Canton Police Department.

The restaurant on Reinhardt College Parkway is inside the Riverstone Village Shopping Center and at the time of the alleged assault, there were a number of customers around including a Roswell police officer and a Cherokee County firefighter.

Police said a couple had ordered a pizza online but it wasn’t ready when they arrived so they grabbed a table and some drinks and waited.

"From what I understand, the owner of the restaurant informed them that they were not allowed to eat their pizza that they had ordered to-go in the restaurant. And at that point the altercation, that’s what caused the altercation," said Officer Cordry.

According to the incident report, the male customer questioned the business policy and the female owner eventually told the couple to leave. That’s when the report goes on to said, the male customer reportedly cursed at the female owner and it quickly escalated from there. A number of witnesses said they saw the customer being dragged outside but didn’t know why. Surveillance video from inside, according to the officer, appears to corroborate the story. By the time, police got to the business, just after 7 p.m., they said they found a man standing outside, near his car bleeding from the nose and a puddle of blood on the asphalt.

"I don’t know if tempers were high or what led to this, but anytime like this, anytime something like this happens, we ask people to just take a step back and relax before anything like this occurs. We don’t want to see any victim or any suspects in this situation," said Officer Cordry.

Police are not releasing the surveillance video since it is evidence in the case.

All the charges are misdemeanors.

