Atlanta business puts the 'cute' in charcuterie with candy boards

It’s a unique Atlanta-based business built around a simple premise: life is sweet…so why not make it even sweeter?

Elizabeth Schmitt is the founder and owner of ATL Boards, a company that crafts and sells candy charcuterie boards. And yes, the boards are exactly what you think they are: a play on the traditional charcuterie board, replacing the cured meats and cheeses with colorful candies from around the world. Schmitt’s boards range in size from small (4-by-4) to medium (6-by-6) to large (10-by-10), and are hand-picked to showcase specific color and flavor combinations. For example, the Flurry board is a winter-inspired creation, filled with gummy snowflakes and mini-snowmen and featuring flavors including vanilla and marshmallow.

Recently, Schmitt created a new small candy board called the Peachy Keen, which serves as a Valentine’s Day "love letter" to the Peach State. On sale for $36, Schmitt says a portion of the proceeds from Peachy Keen sales will be donated to The Atlanta Children’s Shelter.

So, ready to make this Valentine's Day even sweeter? Click here for more information on ATL Boards — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning hanging out with Elizabeth Schmitt, getting creative with candy!

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE