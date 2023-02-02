Officers shoot, kill man during burglary at Calhoun business, officials say

article

A police officer in Calhoun, Georgia shot and killed a man in a confrontation during a reported burglary at a local business early Thursday morning.

The Gordon County Sheriff's Office confirmed with FOX 5 that the shooting happened at around 2 a.m. on Highway 41.

According to the Gordon Gazette, an officer in the area noticed front glass broken at the Battlefield Building Supply.

After calling in backup, multiple officers entered the building to investigate the situation. It was then that officials say they were confronted by a "heavily armed gunman."

During the confrontation, investigators say the police officers fired shots, hitting and killing the gunman.

The GBI has been called to investigate the shooting.

The identity of the man has not been released.

This is the second deadly shooting by law enforcement in Godon County in a month. On Jan. 24, deputies shot and killed a 51-year-old man after a traffic stop and police chase.