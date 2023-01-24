Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from WED 7:00 AM EST until WED 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
3
Wind Advisory
from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from WED 12:00 AM EST until THU 12:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Man killed by Gordon County deputies during attempted traffic stop, GBI says

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Gordon County
FOX 5 Atlanta

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. - A 51-year-old Gordon County man was shot and killed by deputies during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The GBI said Gordon County deputies were attempting to pull over a truck driven by 51-year-old Billy Dewayne Couch along Cook Road around 1 a.m. Instead of stopping, the GBI said Couch sped away.

He ended up driving behind a home in the 500 block of Pocket Road NW, where the GBI said deputies blocked him in.

A deputy claimed to have given Couch commands to show his hands as he got out of the truck, but officials said Couch failed to follow those commands. At some point, GBI reported that the deputy shot him.

Couch was rushed to an area hospital, but was pronounced dead.

The Pocket Road home is evidently the same address listed as Couch’s home address from a July 2021 arrest by Whitfield County deputies. Online records indicated he was charged with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects. A similar arrest was made by the Whitfield County deputies, online records indicated, in March 2019.

The GBI was asked to independently investigate the incident and turn the results over to the Gordon County District Attorney’s Office for review.