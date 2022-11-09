Trump-backed Burt Jones wins race for Georgia Lieutenant Governor

article

Georgia state Sen. Burt Jones won the race for Georgia's Lieutenant Governor office.

Jones shared the ballot with Democrat Charlie Bailey and third-party candidate Ryan Graham. Jones won with 51.4%, more than 2 million votes. Bailey fell short with 46.4% of the vote.

Jones will preside over the Georgia Senate, where he's served as a member for the last 10 years. He celebrated Wednesday morning with a statement:

"What a great win! Jan and I are so grateful to the people of Georgia for their vote of confidence, and I am truly honored to be the next Lieutenant Governor of the great state of Georgia. Our campaign was successful because we ran a positive, truthful campaign focused on the issues that Georgians truly care about. Working together, we’re going to deliver exactly what we campaigned on by cutting our state income tax and putting money back into the pockets of hardworking Georgians, improving our K-12 education system by empowering parents and teachers, standing with our law enforcement to reduce crime and protect Georgia families, and creating more opportunities for every person across our state.

Last but not least, thank you to everyone who volunteered for our campaign, who supported us, and who voted for us to make this win a reality. And for those who didn't vote for me–I promise to work every day to earn your support too. It's a great day for the state of Georgia, and we're going to work every day as your next Lieutenant Governor to keep making Georgia the best state to live, work and raise a family!"

Jones launched a bid for Lieutenant Governor after Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said he would not seek a second term .

Jones, elected to the State Senate for Georgia's 25th District in 2012, claimed to be the first Georgia official to endorse former President Donald Trump.

Jones is a four-year letterman for the University of Georgia football team after trying out as a walk-on.

Jones wrote to Gov. Brian Kemp asking for a special session for the state to pass legislation that prevents local governments from passing mask mandates in cities and schools in Georgia.

Jones received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump . Jones was one of a group of state senators who urged Gov. Brian Kemp to call a special session to consider overturning

Georgia’s presidential election results. He also signed a court brief supporting a failed lawsuit by Texas officials challenging election results in Georgia and other states.