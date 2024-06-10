Burglary crew targets 9 businesses in Decatur, police say

article

Police are searching for a group of thieves accused of targeting multiple businesses around the city early Monday morning.

Officials say at around 4:50 a.m., officers responded to a burglar alarm that was triggered on the 600 block of East Lake Drive.

When officers got to the scene, they found several businesses in the area had been burglarized.

Further investigation led officers to find more businesses that had been struck by the same group on Mead Road, West College Avenue, and East College Avenue.

In total, officials say nine businesses were burglarized overnight.

In each case, investigators say the group, which is believed to be comprised of three people who were driving a black sedan, forced open glass doors and windows and targeted the businesses' cash registers.

Investigations into the burglaries are ongoing.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call the Decatur Police Department at (678) 553-6687 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at (404)-577-8477.