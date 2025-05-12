Toddler ejected in crash along I-85; DUI charges filed

article

A toddler was seriously injured after being ejected from a vehicle during a single-car crash on Interstate 85 in Troup County, the Georgia State Patrol said.

The crash happened around 1:24 p.m. on May 11 near mile marker 24 on Northbound I-85.

What we know:

Investigators said a 2007 Lexus ES350 left the road to the left, overcorrected, and then veered off to the right before hitting a stump. A toddler was thrown from the vehicle and taken to West Georgia Regional Hospital with serious injuries. The child remained hospitalized as of Monday.

Three other passengers were also injured and taken to a hospital in Columbus for treatment.

The driver, identified as Apreschal Shantez Rembert, 34, of Decatur, has been charged with DUI, serious injury by vehicle, and other related offenses.

What we don't know:

The investigation remains ongoing.