Former Troup County employee Wesleigh Gaddy accused of payroll theft

A former Troup County Board of Commissioners employee has been arrested and charged with theft, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

What we know:

Wesleigh Gaddy, 35, of Hogansville, was taken into custody and booked into the Troup County Jail on one count of theft by taking. Additional charges are pending, the GBI said Friday.

The arrest follows a request from the Troup County District Attorney’s Office on May 5 for the GBI to assist with a theft investigation involving Gaddy, who previously served as the county’s Payroll and Benefit Generalist. Investigators say Gaddy misused the Board of Commissioners' payroll system.

What we don't know:

Authorities said no other employees are currently believed to be involved, but the investigation remains active and ongoing.