Jackson County school bus crash sends five students to hospital

The Brief Five students were sent to local hospitals for evaluation following the school bus crash. Multiple agencies, including the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Emergency Services, responded to the incident. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, with no details released yet.



A school bus from the Jackson County School System was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon.

The crash sent five students to local hospitals for evaluation, officials said.

What we know:

The district confirmed the incident in a statement, saying all other students on board were safely reunited with their families.

The crash prompted a response from multiple agencies, including the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Jackson County Emergency Medical Services, Emergency Management, and the South Jackson Fire Department.

What they're saying:

"A special thank you to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Emergency Medical Professionals, Jackson County Emergency Management, South Jackson Fire Department, community members and all others who responded this afternoon," the district said.

What we don't know:

No details have been released about the cause of the crash, and school officials said the incident remains under investigation.