Bullets fly through Decatur family's bedroom, prompting urgent move for safety

A Decatur-area father is searching for a new home after four bullets pieced his children’s bedroom windows and walls.

It happened Saturday night while the entire family slept.

The Greens haven't even lived in their apartment for more than a month, and they're already itching to move. With four bullets landing in their child's bedroom, they say it's just not worth the risk.

"Every night we have gunshots. We just need to be…we need security, police, or something," said Deon Green.

Deon Green shows bullets which pierce his children’s bedroom as they slept on May 27. 2023. (FOX 5)

With two kids under two in this apartment near Decatur... Deon Green says there's no time to play around with safety.

"I work every day, have two jobs...I don't be home and, you know, when I was home that time, it blew me," said Green.

Deon Green shows where glass shattered after bullets pierce his children’s bedroom as they slept on May 27, 2023. (FOX 5)

Saturday night, just before midnight, the family was in bed. Green says he and his family woke up to four gunshots. They all landed in the children's room.

"We didn't want to get the lights on and all of us just got to the floor, and it was a scary situation," said Green.

Two bullets lodged in the wall remind the family of what they could've lost.

"It could've one of their lives took," Green said. "And, so it was a shock to me… that… I just blanked out, and I was thankful that nothing happened to me or any one of us."

Deon Green shows a bullet hole which pierce his children’s bedroom as they slept on May 27. 2023. (FOX 5)

Now two impressionable children are scared and uprooted, as the family has stayed in a hotel ever since.

"Glass and stuff was on his face, he didn't want to move, very shocked," Green described his toddler after the shooting.

Deon Green says four bullets pierced his children’s bedroom as they slept on May 27, 2023. (FOX 5)

Green filed a report with DeKalb County police and says other neighbors did the same.

There's no word yet on who might've pulled the trigger or why, but he says he doesn't want to stick around to find out.

"I've been here only a month... I’ve only been here a month and this happened. And I don’t want to be here no more. I want to move, you know, and all feel safe at home."

Deon Green says four bullets pierced his children’s bedroom as they slept on May 27, 2023. (FOX 5)

Green says the entire experience is triggering because he's been shot before, and he doesn't want his kids to go through the same.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to give DeKalb County police a call.