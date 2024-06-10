Buckhead steakhouse 2022 shooting: Video expected to be released Monday

article

It’s been two years since 22-year-old Nygil Cullins was shot and killed by Atlanta police at a Buckhead restaurant.

His family says that bodycam video of the shooting is expected to be released on Monday. They have scheduled a press conference for 3:30 p.m. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to the Atlanta Police Department for more information about the release of the video.

According to Atlanta police, on May 18, 2022, officers were called to the Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse on the 3100 block of Piedmont Road after a 911 caller reported an unruly man armed with a gun.

At the restaurant, officers say they found Cullins at the bar drinking a bottle of liquor.

Police say Cullins was asked to leave but refused. The confrontation eventually turned into a scuffle between Cullins, the officer, and a security guard.

At one point, police say the security guard tackled Cullins, who allegedly reached for his gun and fired a shot, hitting the guard once. That's when police say the officer opened fire, hitting and killing Cullins.

Nygil Cullins’ family has been fighting to clear his name and filed a lawsuit in May, claiming he did not pose a threat to anyone. His family says that Cullins was having a mental health crisis.

Cullins' mother called 911, pleading for help on the day of his death. His family believes that the system failed him.

The family claims that the restaurant's security guard falsely portrayed Cullins as a physical threat, which led to the shooting.

They are alleging inappropriate use of deadly force, negligence, and civil rights violations.

They are suing the police officers who killed him, the city, the restaurant, the security guard, and the company the guard worked for.

Members of Cullins’ family and the NAACP Georgia president have already seen the video.