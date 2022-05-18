Witnesses say they dove under tables during officer-involved shooting at Atlanta restaurant

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Police say an officer-involved shooting happened inside a popular Buckhead restaurant on May 18, 2022. (FOX 5)

Atlanta police have confirmed they are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting inside a popular Buckhead restaurant.

Officers said the incident happened inside the Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse in the 3100 block of Piedmont Road NE, just north of East Pace Ferry Road.

Details surrounding the shooting have not been released by investigators.

Police said no officers were injured.

FOX 5 spoke with multiple witnesses who said they dove under tables when the shooting happened. It was not immediately known if the suspect fired shots or if those shots only came from officers.

A video shared with FOX 5 shows a Grady EMS stretcher inside the bar area of the popular restaurant. Several chairs were overturned and police tape roped off a section of the establishment.

It was not immediately clear how many others were involved or the extent of their injuries. A second video shared with FOX 5 shows at least one person being aided by medics at the scene.

Piedmont Road is blocked from E. Pace Ferry Road to Peachtree Road due to the incident.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.