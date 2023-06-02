Family reacts to reward increase in deadly Brookhaven 'reckless' shooting of visiting doctor

It’s been over a year and the search to find the person who fired the stray bullet that struck and killed a doctor in Brookhaven continues.

Family members hope an increased reward of $25,000 will help someone come forward with information.

Dr. Matthew Wilson was killed by a stray bullet while he was asleep inside a Brookhaven apartment.

"I don’t know to be honest. That’s a hard one to answer because I don’t know how we’ve been doing it," Kate Easingwood said.

It’s been 502 days since Dr. Matthew Wilson was shot and killed inside a Brookhaven apartment.

"Who worries about being shot while they are sleeping in bed," His Sister Kate Easingwood said.

"I hope that the people responsible get caught," Katherine Shepard said.

It’s also hard for his girlfriend at the time, Katherine Shepard.

Each day is another day without answers.

It should have been a peaceful slumber for the UK resident on January 16, 2022.

"He flew to Atlanta to visit me. To spend about three months with me. That was the only reason he was here. He wasn’t here to work or anything," Shepard said.

31-year-old Dr. Matthew Willson of Chertsey, Surrey, England (left) was shot while lying in his bed. (Brookhaven Police Department)

A stray bullet from gunfire outside the apartment complex on Buford Highway struck an apartment on Clairmont Road and hit the 31-year-old in the head.

Family members hope an increase in reward money to $25,000 will help someone who might information on the shooter to come forward.

"I hope eventually something might change with the gun violence in Atlanta," Easingwood said.

While Wilson is not with us, he continues to live on.

"He was an organ donor and due to the nature of his condition his organs were in perfect condition and there are four people alive today due to his organ donation," Easingwood said.

If you know anything that can help in this investigation come forward.

You can remain anonymous.