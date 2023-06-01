Reward for information in visiting doctor's 'reckless' shooting death jumps to $25K

article

Police in Brookhaven say the reward in the investigation of the death of a visiting doctor from England fatally hit by random gunfire has jumped again.

Investigators with the Brookhaven Police Department said Matthew Willson was killed as a result of the reckless gunfire at 3649 Buford Highway on January 16, 2022.

Police say officers found Matthew Willson, of Chertsey, lying in a bed with a gunshot wound to the back of his head. Willson was taken to a trauma center where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Authorities do not believe Willson was an intended target, and the act of violence was random.

Police asked anyone have any information about the person or people responsible for the gunshots to call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or Brookhaven Police at 404-637-0636.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $25,000.