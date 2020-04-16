Brewery taps new ale honoring coronavirus expert Fauci

A Georgia brewery is tapping into the nation’s thirst for coronavirus responses to name its new beers.

Atlanta-based Wild Heaven Beer has just released a new brew called “Fauci Spring” in honor of the nation’s top expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci. It’s described as a pale ale brewed with acai berries and an experimental variety of hops.

The brewery also put out a lager called “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” for socially distant drinking, and will next release a rye IPA it’s calling “We Will Meet Again.”

“We were inspired by Queen Elizabeth II’s beautiful and inspiring speech to the British people, and like her we are looking forward to the time when we can meet again,” the brewery’s president, Nick Purdy, told The Associated Press on Thursday.

One of Wild Heaven’s flagship brews also fits the times: It’s called “Emergency Drinking Beer.”

-----