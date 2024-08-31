Bremen High School football player injured at game undergoes surgery, dad says

article

The Haralson County community is taking a knee for a Bremen High player who was reportedly injured during a high school football game Friday night.

That player has been identified as senior Carson Kimball.

Bremen Fire Rescue and EMS rushed to the field after Kimball was tackled during a play. BHS Principal Tim Huff told FOX 5 Atlanta it was clear Kimball had been injured when he went down. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he is still being examined a day later.

Bremen High School senior Carson Kimball (Credit: Bremen High School)

Huff said Kimball's father confirmed his son underwent surgery on Saturday, and that he "has not recovered feeling to his lower body yet" and "has a long recovery ahead."

The extent of the injury is still unknown.

"Our community is rallying behind Carson and his family," Principal Huff said.

The FOX 5 Sports Team was present for the game. The Bremen Blue Devils faced their rivals, the Bowdon Red Devils, losing 17-37.