Braves, Atlanta United to increase capacity to 100 percent

article

Both Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Truist Park will be back to full capacity in the upcoming weeks.

The Atlanta Braves said that starting Friday, May 7 with the team's series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Truist Park will be open to 100% capacity.

"We have had great success welcoming our fans back safely to Truist Park," said Derek Schiller, the Atlanta Braves president and CEO. "Our outdoor environment, the demand from our season ticket holders and fans to watch us play in person plus safety measures which are in place make it feel that now is the right time to get back to full capacity at Truist Park."

The team says that the modified health and safety measures will remain in place including mandatory face coverings unless spectators are eating or drinking, mobile ticketing, sanitization efforts, and more.

MORE: After tornado destroys their home field, Braves invite Newnan HS to Truist Park for Senior Night

Advertisement

On the same day, AMB Sports and Entertainment announced that Mercedes-Benz Stadium will upgrade to 100 percent capacity beginning May 15 for the Atlanta United match against CF Montréal "due to the increased access to vaccine distribution, and health and safety protocols in place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, along with the high demand from our fans."

The Falcons also intend to be at full capacity once their season kicks off in the fall.

"We are excited to bring our fans back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium," AMB Sports and Entertainment CEO Steve Cannon said in a statement. "Given the increased opportunity for Georgians to be vaccinated, the abundant health protocols we have in place at the stadium and the interest from our season ticket members, we felt that now is the right time to re-open the stadium in full capacity allowing all our season ticket members a chance to enjoy watching their teams in person. We will continue to follow the necessary precautions to give fans a safe and clean environment."

Officials said the stadium will still require face coverings for fans throughout the stadium and maintain hand sanitization stands as well as strict cleaning and sanitization before, during, and after events, and increased cleaning staff.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.