Former 'Extreme Weight Loss' star Brandi Mallory laid to rest in metro Atlanta

Family and friends gathered together at a metro Atlanta church on Monday to celebrate the life of reality star and Clark Atlanta University graduate Brandi Mallory.

Loved ones packed the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Tucker to say a final farewell to the former "Extreme Weight Loss" contestant.

The community described Mallory as a woman who loved who she was and would drop everything to help the people around her.

Mallory, who worked as a makeup artist and dance instructor, was found dead on Nov. 9 in the parking lot of a local Chipotle.

According to a report by the Atlanta Police Department, Mallory had stopped by the restaurant to pick up dinner. Security footage showed her returning to her car on the evening of Nov. 8. She never drove off.

The next morning, a man working at a nearby deli spotted her vehicle and told police he saw a woman inside who he thought was asleep. When the car was still there later in the day, he became worried and contacted the authorities.

The cause of Mallory's death remains under investigation, though the police report says there was no sign of foul play.

Mallory, a graduate of Cross Keys High School and a member of Delta Sigma Theta, gained popularity online after losing 150 pounds on "Extreme Weight Loss" in 2014. She later started a podcast about her weight-loss journey.

She was 40 years old.