Police report reveals new details about 'Extreme Weight Loss' star Brandi Mallory's death

A report from the Atlanta Police Department has revealed new details about reality star Brandi Mallory's mysterious death earlier in November.

The police report, which was obtained by TMZ, says Mallory died in the parking lot of an Atlanta Chipotle after she picked up dinner from the fast-casual chain.

According to the report, Mallory was last seen on surveillance footage on the afternoon of Nov. 8. At that time, the "Extreme Weight Loss" star went inside the Chipotle to get her dinner, walked back to her car, but never drove away.

The owner of a nearby deli spotted Mallory's vehicle and told police that he saw a woman inside who he thought was asleep. When the car was still there later in the day, he became worried.

The police report says there was no sign of foul play in connection with Mallory's death.

Mallory, a makeup artist, gained popularity online after losing 150 pounds on "Extreme Weight Loss" in 2014. She later started a podcast about her weight-loss journey.

The cause of her death remains under investigation.

She was 40 years old.