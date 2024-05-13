2 arrested in Temple drug bust involving meth, cocaine, and mushrooms

article

On May 2, a significant drug bust occurred at a residence in Temple, resulting in the arrest of two individuals. The operation, led by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force, involved the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division and Haralson County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

A search warrant was executed at 2391 McGarity Rd following a two-month-long investigation. During the search, authorities discovered over 1000 grams of methamphetamine and various quantities of cocaine, ecstasy, MDEA, psilocybin mushrooms, and marijuana. The home, owned by 39-year-old Gerry Edwards, also contained 47 firearms, which were seized by agents. Edwards was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 narcotic, possession of amphetamines, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Reana Phelps, 32, also residing at the home, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Paulding County Sheriff Gary Gulledge highlighted the collaborative effort behind the operation. "Through cooperation with our state and local partners, we’re able to work together to get these harmful substances off our streets, dangerous weapons out of the hands of criminals, and put dealers like this in jail. We’re thankful for the efforts of all our law enforcement officers and their dedication to making sure our community remains a safe place to live," said Sheriff Gulledge.

The Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force, managed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and based in Dallas, Georgia, serves Haralson, Polk, and Paulding Counties. It comprises members from several local law enforcement agencies.

Task Force Commander and Sheriff Gulledge, along with Steven Sweatt, encourages citizens to report any drug-related tips. Information can be shared with the Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force by calling (770) 646-9175 or through the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app. All reports can be made anonymously.



