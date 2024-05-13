Man sentenced to life for drug trafficking in Gwinnett County

article

Glenn Smithson, a 52-year-old man with a long history of drug trafficking, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of felony cocaine trafficking and conspiracy to traffic cocaine. The verdict was delivered on May 6 during a bench trial presided over by Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Tamela Adkins.

The case against Smithson was built by the Gwinnett County Police Department's Narcotics Unit, which began tracking him in early 2021. Investigators tapped into a wiretap of a drug trafficking organization and overheard discussions about drug pickups at a business located at 1098 Herrington Road. Further surveillance and wiretaps captured Smithson's involvement in drug trafficking activities.

On June 30, 2021, after monitoring his movements and communications, police followed Smithson from the business and stopped his vehicle. They discovered a half-kilogram of cocaine hidden under the driver’s seat. Smithson later confessed to his role in trafficking illegal drugs.

District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson praised the collaborative efforts of the prosecutorial team and the narcotics unit, stating, "Our community is a better place with career drug dealers like the defendant behind bars."

Assistant District Attorney David Ian prosecuted the case, leading to the successful conviction and sentencing of Smithson, whose criminal activities span over three decades.