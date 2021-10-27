Police give all clear after bomb threat at Doraville gas station

article

Officers have given the all-clear after a bomb threat at a Doraville gas station Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Doraville Police Department say a bomb threat was made at a QuikTrip on Pleasantdale Road shortly after 8 a.m.

After evacuating the building to investigate, officials say the building was cleared with no explosives found.

Police closed Pleasantdale Road at the frontage road and Oakcliff Road while they investigate the situation. As of 11:30 a.m., the area has been reopened.

_____

